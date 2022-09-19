It would be an understatement to say that the New York market fell sharply last Tuesday.
The unexpectedly hot August inflation numbers saw Wall Street suffering its worst single-day collapse since June 2020.
It would be an understatement to say that the New York market fell sharply last Tuesday.
The unexpectedly hot August inflation numbers saw Wall Street suffering its worst single-day collapse since June 2020.
Follow ST on LinkedIn and stay updated on the latest career news, insights and more.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on September 19, 2022, with the headline Markets brace themselves for another big Fed rate hike. Subscribe