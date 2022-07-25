Are we seeing a summer relief rally or are investors about to get crushed by a dead cat bounce?
It depends on who you ask.
Are we seeing a summer relief rally or are investors about to get crushed by a dead cat bounce?
It depends on who you ask.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 25, 2022, with the headline Recent rally spurs hope that markets may be bottoming out. Subscribe