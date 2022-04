Hawkish comments by usually dovish Fed officials confirm the United States central bank will go aggressively into monetary tightening.

Remarks by governor Lael Brainard that the Federal Reserve will begin a "rapid" reduction of its US$9 trillion (S$12.3 trillion) balance sheet as soon as next month were enough to send the Nasdaq plunging 2.2 per cent and the S&P 500 falling over 1 per cent mid-week.