Stocks ended the final week of last year in positive territory despite the prevailing uncertainty as the Omicron variant of the coronavirus continued to sweep across the globe, raising nervousness about the sustainability of the still-fragile global economic recovery.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones index ended with a fifth consecutive monthly gain, finishing the week at 36,338.30 points for a 387.74-point or 1.1 per cent gain for the week.