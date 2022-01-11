Market ends higher even as caution remains over Omicron

Benchmark STI up 0.68%; losers trump gainers 265 to 217 Strong performance from DBS, UOB and OCBC Region mixed: HK, China gain; S. Korea and Australia decline

Singapore shares closed higher for the third consecutive session yesterday, even as caution remained given the high pace of Omicron-led Covid-19 infections and worries over a sooner-than-expected tightening of monetary policy.

The key Straits Times Index rose 21.79 points, or 0.68 per cent, to 3,227.05.

Other major bourses in the region had a mixed showing after key US equity gauges retreated last Friday. Hong Kong, China, Taiwan and Malaysia advanced while South Korea and Australia fell back.

Japan was closed for a holiday.

Traders are closely watching the release of US inflation data this week - after last Friday's jobs data - for further indications of the extent of the US Federal Reserve's sense of urgency to normalise rates.

China is also set to release inflation digits. The troubles in China's real estate sector, namely at Evergrande and Modern Land, continued to weigh on sentiments.

Deutsche Bank Research said it expects 2022 to be the year in which the global economy properly transitions to a post-Covid-19 regime after last year's rebound, although "living with Covid-19" may have become temporarily a little more difficult.

"While Asia's export growth will be slower this year, it will still be much higher than the pre-Covid-19 norm. Moreover, consumption growth will continue to recover in most economies: a healthy rebalancing towards domestic demand.

"Importantly, the outlook for Asian economies has them restoring their traditional growth premium versus the major advanced economies, especially as China's growth momentum strengthens steadily through the course of this year."

On the home front, some 1.29 billion units worth $1.28 billion were traded in the local bourse. Losers outpaced gainers 265 to 217.

Singapore's banking stalwarts DBS, UOB and OCBC - likely beneficiaries of the expected Fed rate hikes - put up a strong showing.