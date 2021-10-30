Market dips amid muted earnings results from US tech firms

Muted earnings results from US technology firms overnight hit sentiment in the region and sent shares dipping yesterday.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) was not immune and fell 0.2 per cent, or 5.65 points, to close at 3,198.17, down 0.2 per cent for the week.

Losers outnumbered gainers 243 to 228, with 2.9 billion shares worth $1.3 billion changing hands.

Sembcorp Industries emerged as the top decliner for the day, falling 1.5 per cent to $2.01. The three local banks, DBS, OCBC and UOB, were also among the decliners, with drops of between 0.2 per cent and 0.5 per cent.

Jardine entities were among the top gainers for the day. These include Dairy Farm International and Hongkong Land, both of which saw their shares climb 1.1 per cent. Jardine Matheson finished at the top of the STI performance table, advancing 1.7 per cent to US$57.93.

Units of Keppel Reit were among the top five most actively traded in terms of value. The counter climbed 2.7 per cent to $1.13 with 55.3 million units done.

Elsewhere in the region, markets mostly ended the day lower, with sentiment weaker after earnings from tech giants Apple and Amazon missed expectations.

IG market strategist Yeap Jun Rong said: "With the revenue miss from Apple, attention may also be on its suppliers in the region, where some weakness may be expected."

Major indexes in Hong Kong, Taiwan and South Korea fell between 0.3 per cent and 1.4 per cent yesterday.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 closed down 1.4 per cent - its biggest fall in two weeks. The dip left the market down 1.2 per cent for the week and 0.1 per cent for the month.

Malaysian shares closed 0.3 per cent lower.

The Nikkei 225, however, was up 0.3 per cent, while Shanghai stocks rose 0.8 per cent. The S&P 500 on Wall Street gained 1 per cent, while the Nasdaq added 1.4 per cent - both record highs thanks to gains in Ford, Apple, Amazon and Facebook (now known as Meta).