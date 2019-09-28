Mapletree trust to buy $1.55b business park in Pasir Panjang

Mapletree Commercial Trust (MCT) is proposing to buy a business park in Pasir Panjang at an agreed property value of $1.55 billion from Heliconia Realty, a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Mapletree Investments, MCT's sponsor.

If completed, this could count as one of the largest acquisitions by a Singapore real estate investment trust (S-Reit) this year.

S-Reits have in recent weeks been on an acquisition binge with billion-dollar purchases, amid a lower-for-longer interest rate environment.

MCT said yesterday that its trustee and a subsidiary, 80 Alexandra, have entered into a conditional share purchase agreement for the proposed acquisition of the property through the purchase of shares of Mapletree Business City.

The property comprises Mapletree Business City Phase 2 (MBC II), located at 40, 50, 60, 70 and 80 Pasir Panjang Road, as well as the common premises at 10, 20 and 30 Pasir Panjang Road.

It has a total net lettable area of 1.2 million square feet and comprises four blocks of business park space; as well as the common carpark, multi-purpose hall, retail area and common property of Mapletree Business City Development (MBCD).

The 2.8ha property is a premium campus-style workplace, with eco-friendly features and a comprehensive suite of recreational and lifestyle amenities. Its tenants include multinational corporations such as Google, Covidien and Pfizer.

The acquisition will consolidate MCT's ownership over the entire development of MBCD, which also includes Mapletree Business City Phase 1 (MBC I), a four-block office and business park complex at 10, 20, and 30 Pasir Panjang Road that the trustee had acquired from the sponsor in 2016.

For the proposed acquisition, the agreed property value of $1.55 billion was arrived at after taking into account the two independent valuations of the property by CBRE and Savills Valuation and Professional Services.

Including acquisition-related expenses, the total acquisition cost is around $1.58 billion, which MCT plans to fund through a combination of debt and equity.

The equity fund-raising may comprise a private placement and a preferential offering, to issue up to 500 million new units in MCT.

The balance of the acquisition cost will be funded by drawing down new loan facilities totalling up to $800 million.

The acquisition is subject to the approval of MCT unit holders at an Oct 15 meeting and a successful equity fund-raising.

Details of the equity fund-raising, including the issue price of new units, will be announced later.

MBC II had a committed occupancy of 99.4 per cent as at Aug 31.

It also has stable and growing cash flows, as 97 per cent of the leases by net lettable area have average annual rental step-ups of about 2.3 per cent, said MCT's manager in a bourse filing yesterday.

The property is expected to be acquired at a net property income yield of about 5 per cent, higher than MCT's existing portfolio's net property income yield of 4.7 per cent.

The proposed acquisition is expected to increase MCT's pro forma distribution per unit and net asset value per unit by 4 per cent and 2.2 per cent respectively.

It will complete MCT's control over the entire Alexandra Precinct, which is formed by MBCD and the PSA Building, also owned by MCT.

The Alexandra Precinct spans 13.5ha near the central business district.

Units of MCT closed at $2.34 yesterday, down 0.85 per cent.