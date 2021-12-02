Mapletree hits record year of private fund raising

Mapletree Investments has closed its third private fund for the year, Mapletree US Logistics Private Trust (Muslog), at a total fund equity of US$1.4 billion (S$1.9 billion).

This brings its total private funds raised this year to US$2.5 billion - the highest ever raised in a year, Mapletree said yesterday.

The group is now among the top 10 managers of logistics real estate in the United States, with assets under management (AUM) of US$6.9 billion totalling 6.5 million sq m of net lettable area.

Muslog itself comprises 155 logistics assets with net lettable area of about 2.9 million sq m across 19 states. The properties are situated near major logistics infrastructures such as cargo airports, ports, intermodal nodes and railways.

The portfolio's 95 per cent occupancy is supported by a tenant base from growth sectors such as third-party logistics and end-user tenants that are expected to benefit from the structural uplift in the sector driven by e-commerce demand.

With that, Mapletree said Muslog, which has a weighted average lease expiration of 4.1 years, has set a target of a 12 per cent internal rate of return (IRR), and is "fully invested" at closing with a total asset value of some US$3.3 billion.

The 12 per cent IRR target represents both a yield plus growth total return from a resilient and income-generating portfolio, it added.

The group, meanwhile, noted that Muslog was well received by a diversified group of new and repeat investors comprising pension funds, insurance companies, investment companies, asset managers and family offices.

Mapletree's group chief executive Hiew Yoon Khong said Muslog's successful syndication demonstrates the confidence investors have in Mapletree's fund management and operational capabilities.

He added that Muslog brings the group's global logistics AUM to US$18 billion, positioning Mapletree as one of the top six logistics players globally.

Muslog will be Mapletree's 13th private equity fund.

Pointing out that Muslog will be managed by Mapletree Real Estate Advisors, Mapletree's wholly owned subsidiary, the group said it will maintain a "strong alignment of interest" with investors by retaining a minimum 20 per cent stake in Muslog.

This is similar to its approach with other Mapletree-sponsored private funds, it noted.

THE BUSINESS TIMES