Manulife US Reit sees 7.7% rise in Q4 DPU on higher property income

SINGAPORE - Manulife US Reit's fourth quarter distribution per unit (DPU) rose almost 8 per cent, boosted by contributions from properties acquired in 2017 and 2018.

The pure-play US office Reit's DPU for the three months ended Dec 31 grew 7.7 per cent to 1.53 US cents, from 1.42 US cents a year ago.

However, adjusted DPU - which normalises the impact of an enlarged unit base from a rights issue and preferential offering which took place in 2017 and 2018 respectively - was up 1.3 per cent to 1.54 US cents from 1.52 US cents.

The Reit's distributable income for the quarter was up 33.8 per cent to US$19.6 million from US$14.6 million a year ago.

Net property income (NPI) also increased, by 38.4 per cent to US$35.5 million, as gross revenue rose by the same percentage to US$40.5 million.

For the full year period, NPI swelled 55.4 per cent to US$90.7 million, while distributable income grew 51.9 per cent to US$71 million.

DPU for the year fell 3.5 per cent to 5.57 US cents. Nonetheless, adjusted DPU rose 3.6 per cent to 6.05 US cents.

Looking ahead, the Reit noted that while US domestic demand remains healthy, continued trade tensions between US and China, as well as broader geopolitical uncertainties could weigh on growth.

Units in Manulife US Reit closed at US$0.85 apiece on Friday, down 0.6 per cent, or 0.5 US cent.