Man sued over sale of Jim Thompson NFTs

A media firm is suing a Singaporean entrepreneur over the sale of NFTs generated from elephant prints produced by Jim Thompson, a brand owned by The Thai Silk Company in Thailand.

Heart Media is accusing Mr Matthew Lim Yew Chuang of NFKings Productions of negligence and breaching his duty of care after the NFT sale was prematurely terminated last year.

NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, can be anything from a drawing to a video clip and ownership can be bought and sold on a decentralised digital ledger called a blockchain.

Mr Lim, who presented himself as an expert on NFTs, acted as a middleman between Jim Thompson and Heart Media and Binance NFT, where the NFTs where sold.

Heart Media owns and operates various digital and print media platforms, including Luxuo.com.

It was agreed that Jim Thompson, known for its elephant prints, would allow its intellectual property rights to be utilised to create NFTs that would be marketed and sold by Mr Lim on the Binance NFT platform.

Heart Media said it was not told that the sale would last only one hour, from 7pm to 8pm on Aug 12, or that the unsold NFTs would be burned after the sale.

This caused the firm and Jim Thompson to suffer losses and damages.

Heart Media said the sale strategy was set up when Mr Lim, 34, approached its chief executive, Mr Olivier Burlot, in July last year claiming that he was "making huge profits helping companies create and sell NFTs".

Mr Lim, knowing Mr Burlot had extensive connections with wealthy individuals and luxury brands, asked him to approach Jim Thompson to collaborate on creating and selling NFTs.

Mr Lim was said to have also suggested that the sale be in the form of "mystery boxes", that they introduce NFTs of varying degrees of rarity and also give buyers the chance to win prizes after the sale.

He also said Binance NFT would require 20 per cent of the sale proceeds to be set aside for its "market-making" activities, including buying and selling of the NFTs after the actual sale.

NFTs bought using the market-making fund would belong to Heart Media, Jim Thompson and Mr Lim.

Heart Media and Jim Thompson had relied on Mr Lim to facilitate the sale with Binance NFT.