Malaysia's financial institutions and markets closed today

KUALA LUMPUR (Bernama) All financial institutions, as well as, the onshore money, bond and foreign exchange markets will be closed from today (May 10) and reopen for business on Monday, said Bank Negara Malaysia.

The central bank said this is following the announcement by the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Dr Ali Hamsa that May 10 (Thursday) and May 11 (Friday) will be declared additional public holidays for the whole country in conjunction with the 14th General Election (GE14).

For states such as Terengganu, Kelantan, Kedah and Johor which observe Friday and Saturday as the weekend holidays, then Sunday, May 13 would be the additional public holiday, it said in a statement.