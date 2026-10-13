Malaysian King buys stake in miner expanding into rare earths

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Malaysia’s king, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, bought 2.25% of the firm’s issued shares from its managing director Pek Kok Sam at 42.5 cents per share.

Malaysia’s King bought a stake in local miner Southern Alliance Mining, which is expanding into rare earths, including through a project in his home state of Johor.



Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar bought 2.25% of Singapore-listed Southern Alliance Mining, an iron ore miner, for $6.1 million , the company said in a statement.



He acquired the shares from the firm’s managing director Pek Kok Sam at 42.5 cents each, almost a 12% premium to the Oct 12 closing price, the company said in the statement on the same day.



Shares of Southern Alliance Mining rose 10.5% to 42 cents in Singapore early on Oct 13.

Sultan Ibrahim has wide business interests spanning real estate, telecommunications an infrastructure, mainly through his shareholdings in various enterprises.



He is serving a five-year term as Malaysia’s king under the country’s unique rotating monarchy, in which nine hereditary rulers take turns holding the throne.

A representative of Malaysia’s national palace did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Oct 13.

In September 2025, Southern Alliance Mining acquired 40% of MCRE Resources, which partnered China Rare Earth Corp. for a rare earth mining operation in Perak state.

Southern Alliance Mining is also pursuing a proposed acquisition of Paramount Synergy for a rare earth project in Johor as it positions itself at the forefront of the emerging sector.



It has maintained a mining presence in the southern Malaysian state for many years through its flagship Chaah Mine and continues to pursue mineral resources development opportunities in the country.

Malaysia has stated ambitions to become a globally competitive player in the rare earths industry, drawing significant interest from foreign miners and refiners.

The country hosts Australia’s Lynas Rare Earths, one of only two major producers outside China, with local conglomerates such as Berjaya Corp also exploring projects.



France’s Carester SAS plans to build a rare earths separation plant ​in the northern state of Perak as part of a venture with Malaysia’s ‌Malaco Mining Group.

Southern Alliance’s Pek remains the company’s controlling shareholder, with a direct interest of 55.74%. The firm said it was not a party to the transaction and did not receive any proceeds.

The share transfer will not result in any changes to the company’s management, operations or strategic direction, it said. BLOOMBERG