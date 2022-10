Malaysian bubble tea chain Tealive eyes rapid expansion, to revisit IPO plan

Malaysia's Loob Holding, which owns South-east Asia's biggest bubble tea brand by stores, will consider plans for a share listing once it reaches its target of operating 1,000 Tealive stores in the country by 2024, its top executive said.

"By then, we may consider an IPO (initial public offering) if the timing and pricing are attractive," Mr Bryan Loo, Loob's chief executive, told Reuters in an interview.

Loob, which opened its 800th Tealive store in Malaysia last month, had previously planned for a Malaysian IPO but put it on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, according to a media report.

In June 2021, Loob gained funding from Malaysian private equity fund Creador, which bought a 30 per cent stake in it. The companies did not provide financial details.

"With Creador on board, our options for funding have indeed widened very much," said Mr Loo, adding that Loob was "adequately funded" for its current planned expansion.

"So the question of whether we will go for an IPO and if so, in which market, is best revisited a year from now," said Mr Loo, who founded Loob in 2010 and launched Tealive in 2017.

With its brand promise of Always More Than Tea, Tealive makes and sells beverages ranging from pearl milk tea to coffee and has expanded to countries including Vietnam, the Philippines, Australia and Britain.

Malaysia's economy grew at its fastest annual pace in a year in the second quarter, with consumer spending picking up strongly following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

Other milk tea brands such as Chagee and Koi have also expanded rapidly in the country.

Loob is also gearing up to increase Tealive's store count in the Philippines annually, with a target of 300 stores by 2024 from 25 currently, Mr Loo said.

Besides Tealive, Loob also owns maker of sparkling water SodaXpress, kombucha brand WonderBrew and coffee brand Bask Bear Coffee.

Loob is expanding at a rate of 100 Tealive and 100 Bask Bear Coffee outlets a year in Malaysia, according to Mr Loo.

