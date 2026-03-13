Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jet fuel accounts for almost half of airlines’ operating costs, Malaysia’s Transport Minister Anthony Loke said on Facebook late on March 12. He had earlier met the country’s airline management, airport operators, jet fuel suppliers and aviation authorities to coordinate their response to the US-Israeli war with Iran.

The Transport Ministry “will discuss with airports and relevant stakeholders to support the survival of local airlines”, he added.

Airlines will also share data with Malaysia’s aviation authorities for a more comprehensive risk assessment, Mr Loke said.

“All parties also agreed to meet weekly as this crisis remains volatile and requires rapid action in the event of new developments,” he added.

In the short term, Malaysia needs to ensure that air cargo services for goods such as food can continue to operate “despite the increasingly challenging conditions”, especially in the run-up to the Eid al-Fitr celebrations next week, Mr Loke said. BLOOMBERG