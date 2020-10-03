Malaysia Airlines' holding firm says group is short of cash

Malaysia Aviation Group, the holding company for Malaysia Airlines, said in a letter to lessors that the group is unlikely to be able to make payments owed after next month unless it receives more funding from state fund Khazanah Nasional.

The letter, reviewed by Reuters, follows a request by the troubled carrier for steep discounts on aircraft rentals from its lessors as part of a broad restructuring plan, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

According to the letter, the aviation group was experiencing "an average monthly operating cash burn of US$84 million (S$114.6 million)", but had only US$88 million in liquidity as at Aug 31 and an additional US$139 million available from Khazanah, its sole shareholder.

"Based on the current run rate, absent further funding from shareholders, the group will likely be unable to meet its obligations, including payments to lessors, post-November 2020," it said.

The letter was sent last month, but the exact date was not immediately clear.

Malaysia Aviation Group and Khazanah had no immediate comment.

Malaysia's national airline has struggled to recover from two tragedies in 2014 - the disappearance of flight MH370 and the shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine.

Khazanah took it private that year as part of a US$1.5 billion restructuring.

