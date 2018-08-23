Making America great again - at expense of world

The global economic backdrop will frame discussions when the Federal Reserve holds its annual policy symposium this week.
The global economic backdrop will frame discussions when the Federal Reserve holds its annual policy symposium this week.PHOTO: REUTERS
Published
32 min ago

Emerging markets hit by rising greenback, interest rates while trade war hurts growth

HONG KONG • Making America great again is not proving so great for other parts of the world. With the rise in the US dollar and interest rates already squeezing emerging economies just as President Donald Trump's trade war threatens China, the United States is set to be the only Group of Seven nation to see economic growth accelerate this year as Mr Trump's tax cuts kick in.

The end of the short-lived euphoria of a synchronised global upswing is already evident in financial markets. NatWest Markets notes its basket of so-called growth assets such as the Australian dollar and copper is down about 4.5 per cent this year compared to the almost 7 per cent gain of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

TO READ THE FULL ARTICLE

What is Premium?

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on August 23, 2018, with the headline 'Making America great again - at expense of world'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

Branded Content

Sponsored Content

Enhance your skill sets by upgrading your qualifications
Top MedTech event showcases how the industry is moving forward in the region
Read the latest ST Specials and Supplements right here!