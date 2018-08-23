Making America great again - at expense of world

HONG KONG • Making America great again is not proving so great for other parts of the world. With the rise in the US dollar and interest rates already squeezing emerging economies just as President Donald Trump's trade war threatens China, the United States is set to be the only Group of Seven nation to see economic growth accelerate this year as Mr Trump's tax cuts kick in.

The end of the short-lived euphoria of a synchronised global upswing is already evident in financial markets. NatWest Markets notes its basket of so-called growth assets such as the Australian dollar and copper is down about 4.5 per cent this year compared to the almost 7 per cent gain of the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.