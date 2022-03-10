Major brands across the world cut ties with Russia over invasion

Dutch brewer Heineken yesterday became the latest foreign business to halt its operations in Russia over Moscow's war in Ukraine, saying it would stop selling and producing beer there.

It joins a lengthening list of brands that are cutting ties with the country or suspending business there because of the fallout over the invasion of Ukraine nearly two weeks ago.

Oil and gas. BP, Russia's largest foreign investor, said it will exit its 20 per cent stake in state-controlled Rosneft.

Shell said it will end partnerships with state-controlled Gazprom, including the Sakhalin-II liquefied natural gas facility, and its invol-vement in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline project.

ExxonMobil said it will discontinue its Sakhalin-I operations.

Equinor ASA, Norway's state-owned energy giant, will start withdrawing from its joint ventures in Russia.

Finance. Visa and Mastercard said last Saturday that they are suspending operations in Russia.

PayPal said on Tuesday that it is also suspending services; ratings agencies Fitch Group and Moody's said they will do the same.

Automakers. Most of the world's biggest carmakers, including General Motors, Ford Motor, Volkswagen and Toyota Motor, will halt shipments to Russia or idle plants in the country.

Truckmakers Volvo and Daimler Truck Holding have also stopped business activities in the country.

Consumer goods. McDonald's, Coca-Cola and Starbucks will temporarily halt operations in Russia.

PepsiCo said it will suspend the sale of soft drinks but will continue to sell daily essentials such as milk and baby formula.

Fashion brands that are suspending commercial operations include Levi Strauss & Co, Spanish fashion retailer Inditex - which has 502 stores in Russia, including 86 Zara outlets - and Nike.

Samsung Electronics, the leading smartphone seller in Russia with more than 30 per cent of the market, suspended exports to Russia of all its products.

Amazon.com's cloud-computing unit will stop accepting new customers in Russia and Belarus.

Similarly, Microsoft is suspending new sales of products and services in Russia.

Apple halted sales of iPhones and started limiting Apple Pay services and other products in Russia.

HP, the largest supplier of PCs to Russia, has stopped exports to the country, as has Intel.

Media. Netflix is shutting its operations in Russia and said no new customers will be able to sign up.

Hollywood studios, including Walt Disney, Paramount Pictures, Sony, AT&T's WarnerMedia and Comcast's Universal Pictures have also halted or postponed the release of movies in Russia.

Other platforms, including TikTok, are suspending or closing services. Meta said it will pause all advertising in the country, and will stop selling advertisements to Russian businesses.

Law and accounting. Chicago-headquartered law firm Baker McKenzie will sever ties with several Russian clients in order to comply with sanctions.

The big four auditors, EY, PwC, KPMG and Deloitte, all said they are pulling out of Russia.

McKinsey said last Thursday that it will not undertake new client work in Russia and will halt all client services in the country after its remaining engagements conclude.

BLOOMBERG