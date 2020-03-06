Magnus Energy: No record of alleged loan transactions

Magnus Energy Group said it is unaware of a person, named Thong Soon Seng, who is said to be owed around $5.1 million by the firm.

The issue arose after a letter of demand was sent to Magnus. This, in turn, led to a Singapore Exchange query.

The oil and gas firm said in response yesterday: "There was no documentation of loans or any transactions with Mr Thong, nor any mention of Mr Thong's name in any of the company's records.

"The company and its board do not know who Mr Thong is, nor has it found any records of transactions of any kind with Mr Thong."

It is believed that the letter of demand claims a principal amount of $4 million was allegedly received by the company from Mr Thong.

Based on bank statements retrieved by the board for September and October 2016, Magnus Energy noted that amounts totalling $4 million were deposited in its account around the dates alleged.

But the statements do not provide details on who the payment was from or the bank account name and number, it said.

Magnus has asked the bank for copies of the alleged cheques.

Bank statements show that there were cheque deposits of $1 million on Sept 14, 2016, $2 million on Oct 7, 2016, and another $1 million on Oct 10, 2016 into Magnus' account.

Cheque deposits of about $990,000 and $2.9 million were then transferred to Algae Farm Engineering on Sept 16, 2016, and Oct 12, 2016.

Magnus Energy said it is investigating the matter and is unaware of the purpose of the alleged loan.

Separately, the Catalist-listed company said on Wednesday that it filed a lawsuit against seven former directors and officers, including former chief executive Luke Ho Khee Yong and former chairman Kushairi Zaidel.

The suit is to recover damages as a result of alleged breaches of their duties and obligations to the company, as well as alleged breaches of trust in respect of its assets.

Magnus Energy shares have been suspended since last August.

