Maersk reports record quarter, warns of demand, inflationary shocks to come

Revenue for the quarter between January and March was up 55 per cent year-on-year to US$19.3 billion.
Assistant Business Editor
Updated
Published
36 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - Even as it delivered record results for the first quarter of 2022 due to higher freight rates and stronger contracts, Danish shipping line A.P. Moller - Maersk warned on Wednesday (May 4) that inflationary pressures and falling demand may well shrink margins and slow container shipping volumes for the rest of the year.

Revenue for the quarter between January and March was up 55 per cent year-on-year to US$19.3 billion (S$26.5 billion) while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation more than doubled to US$9.1 billion for the same period, Maersk reported.

