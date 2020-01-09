M1, SIT to develop AI solutions for mobile networks

Telco M1 and the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) are collaborating to develop artificial intelligence (AI) solutions to improve mobile networks.

A research collaboration agreement they signed yesterday aims to reduce the manual analysis of "a huge amount of network key performance indicators", which is labour-intensive and may be prone to error, they said.

The partnership was also set up to meet the diverse requirements of emerging mobile applications, as well as the complexity of the impending 5G network deployment. M1 will use real-world data from its mobile network to provide domain knowledge for data pre-processing, analysis, visualisation and interpretation.

Meanwhile, SIT will also research and jointly develop algorithms for AI machine learning to detect mobile traffic anomalies and predict the volume of mobile traffic. SIT students will have opportunities to be involved as part of their integrated work-study programme and projects.

M1's tie-up with SIT comes after it inked a partnership with Nanyang Technological University to develop Singapore's first 5G cellular vehicle-to-everything research test bed and trials.

Last July, the telco also announced that it is collaborating with the Singapore University of Technology and Design to jointly develop 5G technologies for advanced robotics systems.

M1 is owned by Keppel Corporation and Singapore Press Holdings, which publishes The Straits Times.

THE BUSINESS TIMES