M1 in tie-up to offer warranty against theft of e-wallets

Telco M1 will offer its mobile phone users a warranty programme against e-wallet cyber theft in a tie-up with digital security company Disa.

The scheme, to be launched next month, allows phone users to make a claim on Disa's website up to the retail cost of the phone if they suffer any financial losses resulting from the theft of their e-wallets, Disa said in a bourse filing yesterday.

Each phone under the warranty programme will be tagged with Disa's 3S smart barcode, which prevents invalid returns and point-of-sale activation, protecting against retail theft.

Mr Willis Sim, M1's chief corporate sales and solutions officer, said the tie-up is part of the telco's broader commitment to integrate technologies that can enhance its customers' experience and protect them from cyber risks.

"By partnering a global leader like Disa, we are confident to position M1 at the forefront of technologies that will enable the next generation of smart and cyber-secure mobile devices," said Mr Sim.

Disa group chief executive Eddie Chng said: "With the proliferation of mobile payments, more and more phone users are finding themselves exposed to cybercrimes, some at very sophisticated levels.

"Disa is confident that our solution will give peace of mind to smartphone users and add value to M1's services."