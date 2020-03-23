LVMH considering buying Tiffany shares on open market

PARIS • LVMH, the luxury goods giant controlled by French billionaire Bernard Arnault that last November agreed to acquire Tiffany & Co for US$135 a share, is considering buying those shares for less on the open market amid a coronavirus-driven slump, according to sources.

LVMH has discussed the idea with Tiffany's board, which could grant permission for the potential transaction to go ahead after earnings, said the sources, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private.

The French group has not made a final decision on whether to go ahead with selective market purchases and is discussing potential legal hurdles to the idea, another source said.

Tiffany reported results early last Friday, saying net income fell 8 per cent last year.

The unusual step, which could allow the Paris-based group to capture a near 13 per cent discount at recent prices, is an example of how companies are addressing the market rout caused by economic fears around the coronavirus.

The move would also underscore Mr Arnault's commitment to the deal.

"The actions LVMH take are motivated by strategy and a long-term view," Ms Francesca Di Pasquantonio, an analyst at Deutsche Bank, said by phone.

"It took them a long time to find the right moment for this deal."

Shares of Tiffany traded at around US$118 apiece before Bloomberg News reported the plans.

They rose to US$126 at the close last Thursday in New York, valuing the company at about US$15 billion (S$22 billion).

LVMH shares were up 8.3 per cent at 1.19 pm last Friday in Paris.

New York-based Tiffany said it would temporarily close all its stores in the US and Canada, as well as many other locations.

A representative for LVMH declined to comment. Representatives for Tiffany did not respond to requests for comment.

Deal spreads - the difference in the price at which a company has agreed to sell its shares and the current value of that stock - reflect the market's confidence that a transaction can overcome regulatory, financing or other, less predictable, hurdles to close.

Most spreads on pending deals have widened dramatically in the past two weeks as nervous investors reassess even mergers that look likely to close.

The spread on Tiffany has increased from just 64 US cents on Feb 13 to about US$17 earlier last Friday. That means a trader buying Tiffany stock last Thursday stood to make that US$17 on every share he purchases if LVMH completes the transaction. In buying the shares itself, LVMH effectively saves that same amount.

While the sudden widening of apparently safe spreads reflects the general anxiety gripping the market, it also highlights the pressures facing so-called risk arbitrage hedge funds, which specialise in investing in mergers and acquisitions.

In the past few years, quantitative hedge funds willing to invest in already tight deal spreads, using high amounts of leverage to boost returns, have blossomed.

The rapid reversal of confidence caused by the current crisis has left several facing margin calls and liquidations, according to sources, adding to the widening.

BLOOMBERG