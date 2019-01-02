Luzhou Bio-Chem promotes Koh Pee Keat to CFO

SINGAPORE - Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology has appointed director of finance Koh Pee Keat as its new chief financial officer (CFO) with effect from Jan 1.

As CFO, Mr Koh will be responsible for the accounting, financial reporting and other financial functions of the group.

Before the new title, Mr Koh had held the director of finance role since joining Luzhou Bio-Chem in July 2008.

Before joining the company, he was senior vice president and chief financial officer of Westcomb Financial Group from 2003 to 2007. He was also a senior vice president at Bexcom assisting the chief financial officer between 2000 and 2002, and was a vice president at DBS Bank from 1982 to 2000.