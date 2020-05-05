Lum Chang wins tender for Mandai rejuvenation project

Lum Chang Building Contractors, a wholly owned subsidiary of mainboard-listed Lum Chang Holdings, has won a tender for the Mandai rejuvenation project from Mandai Park Development.

The scope of the contract includes the construction of an arrival node, a transport hub, nature-themed indoor attractions and a resort, Lum Chang Holdings said yesterday, without disclosing the total contract value.

The latest award brings the outstanding value of construction works yet to be reported as revenue for Lum Chang Building Contractors to about $1.8 billion.

Mandai Park Development is the development arm of Mandai Park Holdings, which also oversees the business of Wildlife Reserves Singapore, the operator of Jurong Bird Park, Night Safari, River Safari and Singapore Zoo.

Mandai Park Holdings is wholly owned by Temasek.

As part of the project, Mandai Park Holdings will add a new Rainforest Park, nature-themed indoor attractions, the eco-resort and a relocated bird park.

The eco-resort, featuring accommodation types ranging from family rooms in low-rise structures to elevated treehouses, will be operated by mainboard-listed hospitality group Banyan Tree Holdings.

Shares of Lum Chang Holdings closed up 3.17 per cent at 32 cents yesterday.

THE BUSINESS TIMES