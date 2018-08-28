Lum Chang unit to sell part of stake in London freehold site

Lum Chang Holdings' joint venture company Kelaty Propco (KPL) has entered into a sale and purchase agreement with Kelaty House Wembley to sell part of its interest in a freehold site in London for £28.14 million (S$49.4 million).

The land at Wembley consists of a serviced residence component and a student accommodation component, both of which are being developed. The sale pertains to the student accommodation component; KPL will continue to own interest in the serviced residence component and develop it, with a view of deriving recurring income from it.

The carrying value of the student accommodation component is $36.63 million, which includes the residual land value of $30.98 million as last valued by Knight Frank as at June 30.

"If the transaction is completed by a development funder nominated by (Kelaty House), the initial consideration will be revised to £28.86 million," Lum Chang said in filing with the Singapore Exchange yesterday.

Based on the carrying value and the initial consideration price, the group's share of the gain after transaction costs is $8.16 million; it works out to $9.04 million if the deal is completed based on the revised price.

The gain on disposal will be reported in the financial year ending June 30, 2019. Lum Chang said the deal is an opportunity to realise a significant portion of its investment. KPL is 70 per cent owned by Lum Chang, with the remainder held by Sin Heng Chan.