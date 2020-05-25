Lufthansa secures $14 billion German state rescue deal

The rescue package is still subject to approval by shareholders and competition authorities.
The rescue package is still subject to approval by shareholders and competition authorities.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Published
4 min ago

FRANKFURT (AFP) - Berlin and coronavirus-stricken airline giant Lufthansa agreed Monday (May 25) on a €9 billion (S$14 billion) rescue package subject to approval by shareholders and competition authorities, the company and Germany's economy ministry said.

"Before the coronavirus pandemic, the company was operatively healthy and profitable and had good prospects for the future," the economy ministry said in a statement announcing the mixture of state investments and loans, while Lufthansa said the state would withdraw as a shareholder by the end of 2023.

 
 
 

Related Stories: 

Read the latest on the Covid-19 situation in Singapore and beyond on our dedicated site here.

Get The Straits Times app and receive breaking news alerts and more. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now.

Topics: 

Branded Content