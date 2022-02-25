LS 2 Holdings soars on trading debut; regulator issues caution

Cleaning services company LS 2 Holdings ended its trading debut on the Singapore Exchange's Catalist board yesterday at 88 cents, 340 per cent higher than its initial public offering (IPO) price of 20 cents.

This prompted the Singapore Exchange Regulation (SGX RegCo) to issue a "trade with caution" alert last night, with the regulator adding that it is reviewing trades in the company's shares.

Earlier in the day, shares of the company were trading at 85 cents by 10.35am, 2.8 times the opening price of 29.5 cents. The stock also rose to hit an intra-day high of $1.60.

This was in contrast to the Straits Times Index which fell 3.5 per cent, SGX RegCo said.

According to Catalist rules, a proportion of post-invitation share capital in public hands must be at least 15 per cent at the time of listing and the number of public shareholders must be at least 200.

The bourse watchdog noted that out of 207 placees, 166 sold their entire allotment, which significantly reduced the distribution. The majority of these accounts are linked to the same trading representative and the selling was concentrated within the first hour of trading.

The regulator added that it "will continue to monitor the trades in LS 2 shares and will take the necessary actions including looking into the placement, reviewing the activity and referring the matter to statutory authorities where warranted".

LS 2 was looking to sell 27.75 million shares at a price of 20 cents apiece to raise total proceeds of $5.6 million.

The IPO does not have a public tranche.

The estimated net proceeds, after deducting expenses relating to the placement, are $4.4 million.

The group will have a theoretical market capitalisation of $37 million after the placement.

The bulk of the net IPO proceeds - $3 million - will be used to fund its business expansion plans.

The company offers conservancy, facilities cleaning, housekeeping, school cleaning, road and beach cleaning services, as well as pandemic disinfection services, for both the public and private sectors in Singapore.

Town councils, facilities managers for commercial and private residential properties, public and private education institutions and private companies are some of LS 2's customers.

THE BUSINESS TIMES