Long-term returns reveal stocks worth holding amid volatility

Market volatility usually obscures the historical performance of individual stocks, especially in a recession-driven sell-off, but smart investors keep their focus on the bigger picture.

While everything seems to be falling into a sea of red, they know to keep an eye on certain key measures such as annualised total returns - including capital gains, dividends and distributions over a given period - to assess which shares are worth holding despite wild price swings.

For instance, five Singapore-listed companies in Temasek Holdings' portfolio - Mapletree Logistics Trust, Ascendas Reit, CapitaLand Commercial Trust, DBS Group Holdings and Keppel Reit - have averaged at an annualised total return of 9.3 per cent over the past 10 years, according to Singapore Exchange (SGX) and Bloomberg estimates.

Mapletree Logistics - which clocked the highest 10-year annualised return of 14.6 per cent - is also the best performer so far this year, with a 3.2 per cent return.

The trust is also among the Singapore Reits (S-Reits) that recorded the highest net institutional inflows this year.

The outlook for S-Reits - which have a combined market value of $90 billion, or more than 10 per cent the Singapore stock market capitalisation - has been under the spotlight amid the lockdown that has shut most of the city's shops, offices and hotels.

A massive sell-off has pulled their year-to-date total returns into negative territory.

Ascendas' total return this year is down to minus 1.1 per cent, after averaging at 10.8 per cent in the past 10 years.

CapitaLand Commercial has slipped to minus 19.6 per cent from a 10-year return of 8.7 per cent, while Keppel Reit is at minus 13 per cent, down from 6.2 per cent.

DBS Group's total return this year has retreated to minus 25.8 per cent from a 10-year average of 6.4 per cent.

But as the crisis abates, there is a good chance that the same stocks will revert to around their historical total return averages.

The other companies in Temasek's portfolio that have managed to keep their total returns in positive territory this year include SGX, whose return has actually nearly doubled to 11 per cent from a 10-year average of 5.8 per cent.

Analysts believe the exchange has benefited from the spike in trading activity amid the wild swings since the Covid-19 outbreak.

Telco StarHub's total return is also up at 2.1 per cent from its 10-year average of 1.2 per cent.