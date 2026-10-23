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Long John Silver’s to close Woodlands outlet on Oct 31, following at least 5 closures in 2026

A closure notice at the Woods Square outlet in Woodlands on Oct 23.

SINGAPORE – Fast food chain Long John Silver’s will be permanently closing its Woodlands outlet from Oct 31, on the back of a string of recent closures in Singapore.

A notice seen by The Straits Times at the Woods Square outlet stated that the outlet’s last day of operations would be Oct 30.

When ST visited the outlet on Oct 23, it was teeming with customers during lunchtime.

“I didn’t know this outlet is closing. I eat here maybe once every two weeks. But I won’t really be sad when this outlet closes,” said Wilson Cheng, 40, who works in facilities.

Staff told ST that they were unsure whether they would be redeployed to other outlets after the closure.

This marks the latest of several closures in 2026 for the chain , which is known for its fried seafood dishes.

Its Jurong Point outlet shut on Oct 19, and checks show that at least four other locations closed earlier in 2026 as well. Based on social media posts and media reports, these were in Suntec City, Admiralty, Commonwealth and Tampines. It also used to have a store in Westgate mall in Jurong East, but it is unclear when this outlet ceased operations.

Currently, Long John Silver’s website lists 11 outlets. This is down from the 17 outlets reported by CNA in July 2025.

The brand traces its roots in Singapore back to the 1980s, as part of the wave of US fast-food chains that entered the local market.

Today, it is run by Zensho Food Singapore, a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Zensho Holdings Group, which is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

The parent group manages a global portfolio of popular food and beverage brands, including Japan’s leading beef bowl restaurant chain Sukiya and Ichikokudo Hokkaido Ramen, which both have a presence in Singapore.

Zensho Food Singapore currently manages all Long John Silver’s outlets in Singapore.

Corporate registry checks show that the entity was registered in 2012 and has a paid-up capital of $29.3 million.

The entity’s profit before tax for continuing operations was $422,132 for the financial year 2025, up from $85,134 for the previous financial year ending March 31, 2024.

Revenue for FY2025 was about $34.3 million, up from about $32 million the year before, according to financial statements filed with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

ST has contacted Zensho for more information.