London Metal Exchange seeks more powers to intervene after nickel halt

LONDON • The London Metal Exchange's (LME) chief executive called for it to have more powers to intervene, after it was forced to halt nickel trading for the first time since 1988 when prices spiralled out of control.

The exchange said in a members' notice on Thursday that it would not restart trading of nickel contracts yesterday as anticipated because the criteria for restarting have not been met.

Nickel prices jumped to record highs above US$100,000 a tonne on Tuesday as China's Tsingshan Holding Group bought large amounts to reduce short bets on the metal.

Many market veterans were shocked by the LME's decision to suspend nickel trading on Tuesday morning and cancel all the transactions from earlier in the day, and some in the industry are reportedly deciding to walk away.

The LME is now trying to facilitate negotiations to net off long and short positions in order to reopen the market. "This will be an important chapter in the LME's history," LME chief exec Matt Chamberlain told Reuters on Wednesday.

"This situation is and has been difficult. I hope that there will be greater willingness to talk about whether the LME should have more powers to intervene at an earlier stage," he said of nickel.

The LME's shock move on nickel marks the biggest crisis in decades for the 145-year old market. It has been walking a fine line between proponents of a more hands-off LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, and those seeking more rules to create stability.

Asked why the LME did not let the market stay open, as the CME did in April 2020 when oil prices fell below zero, Mr Chamberlain said margin calls "simply couldn't be met by a number of our smaller members".

The exchange said it is working on appropriate operational procedures for a safe reopening, which includes, in particular, price bands, both for nickel and for all other physically deliverable contracts.

The skyrocketing prices had left brokers and clients facing huge margin calls against loss-making positions. Prices more than doubled during Asian trading hours on Tuesday, before the LME suspended the market and said the day's trades would be cancelled.

REUTERS, BLOOMBERG