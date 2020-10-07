Loh cousins behind Newscastle bid to legally split all business interests

SINGAPORE - Novena Global Healthcare group co-founders and directors Terence Loh and Nelson Loh have agreed to legally separate all their business interests, Mr Terence Loh told The Straits Times on Wednesday morning (Oct 7).

Lawyers for Mr Terence Loh issued a statement on his behalf saying the "separation agreement" was entered into between the cousins and former business partners on Oct 6.

Under the agreement, Terence Loh will transfer all the shares he owns in Singapore-registered Bellagraph Nova (BN) Group to Nelson Loh for one Singapore dollar and resign as its director.

Nelson Loh will transfer all shares he owns in three corporate entities - Singapore-registered Dorr Global Healthcare International, Singapore-registered Rock Star Advisors and Cayman Islands-registered Novena Global Healthcare Group and all its subsidiaries - to Terence Loh for one Singapore dollar. He will also resign as director of these three entities.

The Lohs have agreed to complete the share transfers and resignations of directorships by Nov 5, provided that there are no unforeseeable difficulties. Both parties will entire into a written agreement if an extension is required.

The separation agreement follows recent media coverage surrounding the Lohs, including Mr Terence Loh's resignation from the Singapore-registered company Bellagraph Nova Group.

Last month, The Straits Times reported that accounting firm Ernst & Young (EY) had made a police report regarding allegedly unauthorised audit signatures on some financial statements of Novena Global Healthcare Group.

In a statement on the legal separation sent later, Mr Terence Loh said it "provides clarity for me to resolve legal and corporate issues of the businesses transferred to me. In relation to the alleged forgery of the accounts of Novena Global Healthcare Group, I unequivocally state that I was not involved in the forgery. I have remained in Singapore and continue to be available to assist the Commercial Affairs Department."

"The role that others have played in the current difficulties will become, in due course, clear,” he added.

BN Group chairman Evangeline Shen and co-founders Terence and Nelson Loh burst into the spotlight in August on their reported £280 million (S$491 million) takeover bid for English Premier League club Newcastle United.

But the ambitious bid soured quickly after doctored photographs featuring them and former US President Barack Obama, and inconsistencies in publicity materials surfaced.



A publicity picture (left) distributed by Bellagraph Nova Group that purports to show owners Terence Loh, Evangeline Shen and Nelson Loh meeting former US president Barack Obama at a private meeting in Paris. In reality, the photo of Mr Obama was taken at a Dec 14 charity event in Singapore sponsored by Novena Global Lifecare, founded by cousins Terence and Nelson Loh. PHOTOS: BELLAGRAPH NOVA GROUP





A photograph believed to be the original version (left) of one that was distributed to media by Bellagraph Nova Group in July 2020. PHOTOS: REUTERS/HANDOUT



Mr Terence Loh also said that the separation agreement cites "Nelson Loh’s acknowledgement" that Terence Loh, although a director in the BN Group, "was not involved in any business decisions" within it.

Nelson Loh also "acknowledges and agrees that he remains liable on all guarantees that he executed despite the separation of interests" as set out in the separation agreement, said the statement.

Added Terence Loh: “This is a mutually agreed and legally binding document which clearly separates the business interests that Nelson and I have been involved in since 2008. We have gone through many challenges together and the time has come now for each of us to chart our separate careers and pursuits.”

Other companies linked to the Lohs have also came under the scrutiny, including Axington, a Catalist-listed company owned by the Lohs.

The disclosures prompted the Singapore Exchange's regulatory arm to call for an assessment of its board members for their "experience, expertise, character and integrity", and sparked a slew of board member resignations starting with independent director and former US ambassador to Singapore Kirk Wagar.

A deal that was meant to kick off Axington's core business change and expansion into the medical and consumer wellness sector has hit a roadblock after shareholders nixed its proposed acquisition of Malaysia-based medical products distributor Vesta Apex Trading.