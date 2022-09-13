Logistics, student housing assets a boon for Mapletree amid turmoil

Deepening its exposure to resilient asset classes such as the logistics and student accommodation sectors has paid dividends for Mapletree Investments amid rising inflation and interest rates, supply chain disruptions and geopolitical instability.

The Temasek-linked property developer and manager's net profit for the financial year ended March 31 jumped 6.2 per cent to $1.96 billion on the back of a record year of recurring earnings and higher revenue. The group saw an 18.7 per cent increase in its total assets under management (AUM) to $78.7 billion, where 74 per cent are third-party managed assets under its Singapore-listed real estate investment trusts (Reits) and seven private funds.

Group chief executive Hiew Yoon Khong, in identifying Mapletree's key focus areas this year, said in its annual report that the logistics sector remains a primary one, with Vietnam seen as a key growth market.

Also in focus is the student housing sector, which should benefit from rising vaccination rates and the reopening of global borders. Mapletree has 57 student accommodation assets with over 24,000 beds across 38 cities in Canada, Britain and the US. There are reports that Mapletree has been evaluating options to monetise its student housing assets, with rumours of a potential US$1 billion (S$1.4 billion) initial public offering of a student accommodation Reit this year.

Meanwhile, the logistics sector had benefited from structural shifts even before the Covid-19 pandemic, Mr Hiew noted.

"The acceleration of e-commerce and increase in companies shifting towards just-in-case supply chain management have resulted in the significant growth of the logistics sector worldwide," he said.

"Riding on this opportunity, Mapletree successfully syndicated Mapletree US Logistics Private Trust on the back of our plan to scale up our logistics presence in the United States, through two portfolio acquisitions for a total investment value of about US$3 billion in September 2021."

Together with assets acquired under Mapletree US & EU Logistics Private Trust, the group is now among the top 11 managers of logistics real estate in the US, managing 355 facilities in the US with AUM of $10.7 billion.

Private fund-raising activity totalled about $2.7 billion following the successful syndication of its office and logistics funds in the US.

Logistics properties now account for 37 per cent of the group's total AUM, up from 31 per cent a year ago.

In China, Mapletree has maintained an industry lead with total AUM of $6 billion across completed as well as development projects. In total, the group has committed 19 billion yuan (S$4 billion) for logistics development projects there.

UOB Kay Hian, which maintained a buy rating on Mapletree Logistics Trust, noted that the Singapore-listed Reit's China portfolio has recovered from localised lockdowns.

"Unlike office and retail properties, the logistics sector is relatively unaffected by Covid-19-related restrictions. Leasing activities have resumed and demand for logistics space is expected to pick up rapidly in the third quarter," analyst Jonathan Koh said in a Sept 6 report.

"E-commerce platforms Alibaba, JD.com and Pinduoduo are competing head-on to reduce delivery time to within 24 hours. To achieve this feat, they must secure prime logistics space close to consumers," he said.

"The Chinese government has introduced measures to support growth of the e-commerce sector, such as anti-monopoly rules to lower barriers to entry and laws to prevent industry consolidation via mergers and acquisitions.

"The government plans to develop the logistics sector with incentives including lower value-added tax and cutting road tolls across provincial borders. The authorities also plan to establish 120 national transportation hubs and scale up development of cold chain logistics," added Mr Koh.

Fitch Ratings also sees Reits in the logistics and industrial spaces as the most resilient against rising inflation and interest rates amid expectations of an economic slowdown next year.

Earlier this month, the credit ratings agency said logistics Reits such as Mapletree Logistics Trust will continue to benefit from rising e-commerce adoption, the reshoring of supply chains and inventory stockpiling.

"Mapletree Logistics Trust has a lower exposure to rising electricity costs compared with most rated peers as the tenants bear a large part of the utility costs, while warehouses generally have lower energy usage than most other commercial-property types," according to Fitch's analysts.