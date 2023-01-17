From delivery driver to fleet supervisor: He’s now managing a team and routes so parcels get to you smoothly and on time

Receiving a parcel delivered by J&T Express in 2020 played a significant role in changing the course of this man’s career. At the time, Mr Matthew Lee had just left his job as a bus driver with SBSTransit, and the courier company for the parcel he had received piqued his interest. The then-newly-opened J&T Express Singapore’s headquarters was just a block away from his home, and he decided to walk in to inquire about employment opportunities.

The company which had just launched in Singapore was actively hiring then, and he was offered a job, as a pickup driver, on the spot. And in the three years since he has joined the firm, Mr Lee, who’s known for his work performance excellence and attention to customer service (he has received many letters from satisfied clients complimenting him for this), has promptly moved up the ladder to the role of assistant supervisor and team lead of the fleet department.

Since joining J&T Express Singapore, Mr. Lee has experienced career satisfaction.

In his current role, the 30-year-old works on fleet management, arranging the planning and briefing of delivery routes and schedules, as well as using the company’s transport management system to track and address issues for customers.

“I take joy in the process of helping out my merchants – whether it’s accommodating requests for a late pickup or even something as simple as helping them load stock or throwing away waste on my way out,” Mr Lee says.

Throughout the company, this shared passion for customer service is what drives J&T Express to also invest in its greatest asset – its people.

“Thanks to software learning courses and training modules that the company sponsored, I was able to learn new skills such as data analysis, time management and leadership, which are critical to my new role,” he says. “I am proud to be part of a company where we are provided with diverse growth opportunities equally and allowed to take on new challenges.”

Keeping morale high