Singapore shares dip as investor optimism fizzles out, STI down 0.2%

SINGAPORE – While a buoyant Wall Street was racking up yet more records overnight, local investors took a safety-first approach on March 1 after data from the United States and China sparked a few ripples of concern.

The index tracking personal consumption expenditures in the US rose 0.3 per cent in January, which largely aligned with economist forecasts, while Chinese manufacturing activity fell for the fifth consecutive month in February.

The Straits Times Index (STI) here fell 0.2 per cent or 6.09 points to 3,135.76 with losers narrowly beating gainers 278 to 274 on trade of 2.1 billion shares worth $1.4 billion.

Regional markets closed mostly higher after that high-octane session on Wall Street drove the tech-focused Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to new highs.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 shot up 1.9 per cent, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong rose 0.5 per cent while the ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.6 per cent, to also claim a record-high close. Malaysian shares bucked the trend, losing 0.9 per cent.

SPI Asset Management managing partner Stephen Innes said that despite the US and Chinese data, traders continue to focus on the broader bullish sentiment – especially in sectors associated with artificial intelligence, which continues to drive up major market indices.

“All in all, at the end of the day, it seems that investors were lathered in relief, especially those who were concerned that inflation would accelerate further, potentially leading the Fed to delay rate hikes for an extended period or, worse, to initiate rate increases again,” he added.

Jardine Matheson Holdings was the STI’s biggest loser, shedding 3.4 per cent to close at US$40.49.

Two of the three lenders – UOB and DBS Bank – were the top two gainers of the day. UOB increased 0.9 per cent to $28.19, while DBS advanced 0.7 per cent to $33.55. OCBC Bank rose by a more muted 0.1 per cent to finish at $12.99. THE BUSINESS TIMES