Local shares dip further on global interest rate, inflation concerns

Local shares declined further yesterday amid concerns about the usual suspects - global interest rates, inflation levels, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and the Covid-19 outbreak in Shanghai.

The benchmark Straits Times Index fell 1 per cent, or 33.31 points, to 3,330.25, marking the second consecutive day of red ink this week. Across the broader market, decliners outnumbered advancers 264 to 200, after 1.6 billion securities worth $1.2 billion changed hands.

In a recent note, Principal Global Investors urged investors to consider the impact of rising rates on their portfolios, and to not "dwell too much on day-to-day Fed headlines".

"Despite the tumultuous start to the year, markets are yet again displaying signs of resiliency to another correction. For investors, who are now adjusting to a faster pace of Fed tightening and balance sheet reductions, it's important to stay invested and not overreact to short-term events."

A number of stock markets across the region also ended the day with losses. The Nikkei 225 fell 1.8 per cent, the KLCI was down 0.5 per cent, and the Kospi shed 1 per cent. The ASX 200 fell 0.4 per cent.

The Hang Seng Index and SSE Composite Index bucked the trend, adding 0.5 per cent and 1.5 per cent, respectively.

On the local bourse, tech player AEM Holdings was one of the top advancers. The counter gained 1.9 per cent to $4.82. First Resources was another top gainer, rising 4 per cent, or 8 cents, to $2.10.

DBS Bank was the biggest decliner, shedding 2.4 per cent to $33.24. Other lenders were also among the top losers. UOB lost 1.3 per cent to $31.10, and OCBC Bank fell 1.1 per cent to $12.01.

Sembcorp Marine was the most heavily traded counter, with 174.8 million shares changing hands. It closed at 10.9 cents, up 2.8 per cent. Also actively traded were Tritech Group, Oceanus Group and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding.