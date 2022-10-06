Local bourse rises with region after overnight Wall Street rally

Local investors took their cue from Wall Street's overnight gains and pushed shares higher on Wednesday.

The optimism stemmed from a significant drop in the number of United States job openings, which indicate that the economy may be slowing after the rate hikes.

That is raising hopes among investors that the US Federal Reserve might be less hawkish.

The upbeat mood sent the Straits Times Index (STI) up 14.33 points or 0.46 per cent to 3,153.23, with 307 gainers outstripping the 230 losers on trade of 1.66 billion shares worth $1.15 billion.

Only five of the STI's 30 constituents ended in the red - Singtel, Sats, Sembcorp Industries, Wilmar International and the Singapore Exchange.

The banks prospered as mortgage rates have hit as high as 3.85 per cent. UOB rose 1.3 per cent to $26.50, OCBC Bank added 0.5 per cent to $11.99 and DBS Bank inched up 0.1 per cent to $33.42.

Earlier, CLSA noted that banks were the only clear sector beneficiary of the Fed's rate hikes.

Sembcorp Marine clinched a contract via a tender from Petrobras worth US$3.1 billion (S$4.4 billion) announced in a pre-trading statement on Wednesday.

The counter closed up 4.6 per cent at 11.4 cents and was the top-traded stock with a turnover of 220 million shares.

Regional markets performed well. Hong Kong's Hang Seng surged 5.9 per cent after closing for a public holiday on Tuesday while the Nikkei in Tokyo added 0.5 per cent. Key Chinese bourses were closed for the holidays.

The Australian market enjoyed its best two-day gain since March 2020, with the ASX 200 index advancing 1.7 per cent.

Wednesday's gains were triggered in part by Wall Street's session overnight, when the S&P 500 closed up 3.1 per cent, the Nasdaq added 3.3 per cent and the Dow Jones Industrial surged 2.8 per cent.