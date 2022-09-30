Local bourse ends flat with regional markets mostly in the red

Local shares ended pretty much flat on Thursday after a day of mixed fortunes across the region amid uncertainty over the direction of the United States economy.

A lower US dollar and a rebound in global equity markets after the Bank of England took measures to stem a rout in its bond markets helped steady some nerves.

The Straits Times Index (STI) shed 0.04 per cent to close at 3,115.08 with losers beating gainers 292 to 235 on trade of 1.4 billion shares worth $1.9 billion.

Regional markets were largely in the red, with Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index shedding 0.5 per cent, the Jakarta Composite declining 0.6 per cent and the Kuala Lumpur Composite falling 0.3 per cent.

There were gainers though: Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 1 per cent while Australian shares enjoyed their best day in three months, driven higher by commodities companies. The ASX 200 index rose as much as 2 per cent before ending 1.4 per cent higher.

Saxo market strategist Charu Chanana noted that the broad-based S&P 500 on Wall Street snapped its six-day losing streak overnight to rise 2 per cent as the dollar weakened across the board.

Still, Saxo's head of equity strategy, Mr Peter Garnry, warned of more pain ahead as analysts may be "way off" in their estimates for the S&P 500 for this quarter.

"It is highly probable that there will be significant misses to the downside, followed by gloomy comments from company management about the outlook on margins," he said.

Keppel Corp was the biggest gainer among the STI stocks, rising by 2.5 per cent to close at $6.93.

Ground handler firm Sats, on the other hand, was at the bottom of the table, plunging 20.7 per cent to $3.07. This came after it announced its acquisition of cargo handler Worldwide Flight Services. Singtel was also heavily traded, rising 1.9 per cent to $2.67 on trade of 73.5 million shares.