Local banks lift Singapore market after early dip

There wasn't much to inspire investors yesterday although the three local banks flexed their muscles to lift the market.

The Straits Times Index was down for the first half of the day but regained its footing to climb 4.23 points, or 0.13 per cent, to 3,206.27.

The banks had a similar trajectory - down initially before rallying after lunch.

DBS Group Holdings was off 0.53 per cent at the open but gained 0.25 per cent to $24.36 on the day, while United Overseas Bank (UOB) recovered from an early 0.87 per cent dip to end 0.4 per cent ahead at $25.34. It was much the same for OCBC Bank - down 0.78 per cent before reversing losses to add 0.44 per cent at $11.53.

The three banks will release their full-year earnings soon. Citi Research analysts expect results to be broadly in line for UOB and OCBC, but a potential return on equity disappointment for DBS.

"UOB is our top pick due to its relatively defensive position versus peers - lower exposure to wealth management/China, plus a strong capital position," said the analysts.

The field was almost evenly matched on the bourse with 196 decliners to 190 gainers. Turnover stood at 1.55 billion securities worth $1.06 billion.

The actives included blue-chip Genting Singapore, which lost 2.7 per cent to $1.08 with 41.77 million shares traded. Thai Beverage was another active, paring 1.39 per cent to 71 cents on trade of 41.67 million shares.

Other losses came from First Reit, which slid 4.39 per cent to $1.09 following a "sell" call from OCBC Investment Research.

On the property front, City Developments fared better, rising 2.4 per cent to $9.38 after financial group Jefferies upgraded its call to "buy".

APAC Realty gained 1.01 per cent to 50 cents after the real estate agency announced it was acquiring the ERA master franchisor for Indonesia and taking direct ownership of the Thailand ERA master franchise through a partnership.

Decliners included SIA Engineering, down 5.16 per cent to $2.39 after posting lacklustre third-quarter earnings last Friday.

USP Group, which is on the Singapore Exchange's watchlist, plunged 17.5 per cent to 6.6 cents after the group sank into the red in the third quarter.

8Telecom International ended flat. It has not been given the green light by the Singapore Exchange to issue new shares, including those it had intended to issue to pay for a partial acquisition in China.