Local banks lead Singapore stocks to close higher

OCBC up 1.1%, DBS gains 1.7%, while UOB shares jump 2%

STI climbs 0.8% or 24.65 points to close at 3,120.24

Regional markets mixed as Japan ends higher, HK in red

Singapore shares rose yesterday, amid mixed trading in regional markets, led by strength in financial stocks.

The benchmark Straits Times Index (STI) climbed 0.8 per cent or 24.65 points to close at 3,120.24.

Local banks were among the top performers, with OCBC rising 1.1 per cent to $11.42 and DBS climbing 1.7 per cent to close at $30. UOB shares jumped 2 per cent to $26.68, finishing at the top of the index performance table.

Shares of Jardine Cycle & Carriage were the top STI decliner after falling 1.3 per cent to close the day's session at $27.75.

Trading activity on the local bourse was muted ahead of the US Independence Day holiday.

Gainers outnumbered losers 241 to 206, with the market seeing 963 million securities worth $760.8 million changing hands.

Shares of seafood supplier Oceanus were the most actively traded by volume. The counter fell 5.9 per cent to close at 1.6 cents after seeing 76.5 million shares worth $1.3 million change hands.

Key indices in Japan, Shanghai and Australia ended the day higher, climbing between 0.5 per cent and 1.1 per cent. However, stocks in Hong Kong, South Korea and Malaysia closed in the red.

Hong Kong-listed shares of Macau casinos fell as Macau saw its first two Covid-19 deaths at the weekend and the authorities said they would consider a city-wide lockdown to fight the disease.

Saxo's Apac strategy team noted that July has historically been the third best month for equities, but "markets face a cliffhanger of disappointment" this time.

"After the worst sell-off in half a century, the market pain for equities is probably not over," the team said in a note yesterday.

"Company quarterly earnings estimates are still too high, and (the) market is not conditioned for weaker-than-expected results, and guidance level to come through for US second quarter and for full financial year in Australia, with reporting season kicking off in August."

• Additional reporting by Agence France-Presse