LNG tanker heads toward Hormuz as peace deal raises hopes of key waterway reopening

Other movement around the Strait of Hormuz appears limited in the early hours of June 15, as shipowners and traders remain cautious given the lack of detail on the peace deal.

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Singapore – A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker that has been trapped in the Persian Gulf for over three months appears to be heading toward the Strait of Hormuz, just as the US and Iran say they have reached a deal to reopen the waterway.

Disha, which is under a long-term charter with an Indian state-owned importer, is north of the United Arab Emirates and is nearing Oman, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg shows.

The tanker picked up an LNG shipment from Qatar’s Ras Laffan facility around March 1, according to the data, and has been unable to exit since.

Other movement around the strait – a vital waterway for global oil and gas – appears limited in the early hours of June 15, as shipowners and traders remain cautious given the lack of detail on the deal announced by the United States and confirmed by Iran.

Hormuz has been effectively closed since the start of US and Israeli strikes at the end of February. Even a deal that unblocks the corridor in theory and ends two competing blockades will face multiple hurdles in practice, given the leverage provided to Tehran by its grip on the strait.

European natural gas prices fell as much as 5.8 per cent in early Asian trading on June 15. Resuming LNG traffic through Hormuz would help ease a supply crunch that had kept gas prices in Europe and Asia elevated since March. Oil prices also slumped at the open, with Brent crude down more than 3 per cent. BLOOMBERG