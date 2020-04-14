Listed firms in S'pore adapt to new rules on AGMs

Listed firms have had to be quick on their feet these days to adapt to rapidly changing rules governing gatherings and meetings amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The ruling set on March 31 stated that issuers who hold annual general meetings (AGMs) before April 30 must provide a live webcast for attendees. It added that any quorum requirements can also be satisfied through the attendance of up to 10 people or of any director or senior management who holds shares, whichever is lower.

But companies that made arrangements to comply with this directive have since had to change their plans.

On April 3, the Government announced new circuit breaker measures closing workplaces.

This was followed by an even stricter ruling prohibiting gatherings. A law was passed in Parliament last Tuesday to allow registered societies and companies to conduct AGMs through alternative means, such as a video conference.

Yesterday, the regulators said an automatic time-limited exemption will be granted by the Ministry of Trade and Industry to allow for cases where some people have to be in the same physical location to facilitate a virtual meeting.

However, the number of people must not exceed six and safe distancing measures have to be observed at the venue, said the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority, the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Singapore Exchange Regulation. This is part of additional guidance issued yesterday for listed and non-listed entities on how they may go about holding general meetings.

Mainboard-listed SP Corp, a unit of property developer Tuan Sing Holdings, will be among the first listed companies to conduct a virtual AGM.

The company said that it will not accept any physical attendance by shareholders and that those who seek to attend the event will be turned away.

Tuan Sing chief executive William Liem, who is also interim executive director of SP, said: "The current outbreak continues to throw out unprecedented events, with lots of uncertainties."

SP has engaged an external vendor to handle the technical logistics of the AGM, Mr Liem said.

But several companies, including Sheng Siong Group and Choo Chiang Holdings, appear keen to continue with their AGMs.

Sheng Siong's meeting will take place on April 28 at 6 Mandai Link, according to a notice from last Wednesday.

Choo Chiang's AGM will be on the same day at Orchid Country Club.

The firm said that it will implement measures such as temperature checks, health declarations and travel-history checks.

The Catalist-listed electrical products retailer also discouraged investors from attending its physical AGM: "We wish to advise shareholders that it is not essential for you to attend the AGM in person."

Mainboard-listed instant coffee and snack manufacturer Food Empire initially had plans to hold its AGM in a "hybrid form" - a live webcast from its headquarters along with a maximum of 10 people physically attending the meeting.

But the company said it is now awaiting updates from regulators before deciding whether to proceed.

"There should not be problems if the AGM/EGM (extraordinary general meeting) is not held as scheduled. We do not have any special resolutions that require shareholders to approve that may otherwise impede us from moving ahead with business," the company said.

