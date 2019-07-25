Libra Group calls for trading halt pending announcement

SINGAPORE - Libra Group requested a trading halt on Thursday morning (July 25), pending the release of an announcement, it said just before the market opened.

The counter closed at 5.1 cents on Wednesday, down 0.6 cent, or 10.5 per cent. The day prior, the counter closed at 5.7 cents, down 0.1 cent or 1.7 per cent.

On Monday, the mechanical and electrical engineering firm led active volumes, gaining 11.54 per cent or 0.6 Singapore cent to close at 5.8 cents on 48.7 million shares traded. On July 19, its shares were up 92.6 per cent or 2.5 cents, closing at 5.2 cents.

The group, on Tuesday, announced the reconstitution of its board following the resignation of Gn Jong Yuh Gwendolyn as independent director, chairman of the remuneration committee, and member of the audit committee and nominating committee - to focus on her work commitments and pursue other interests.

It also appointed Goh Keng Haw as independent director to take over Ms Gn's duties. Mr Goh is the managing director of law firm Foxwood LLC, according to a regulatory update.