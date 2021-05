SINGAPORE - One doesn't usually see Singapore-listed companies providing strong earnings guidance. But Catalyst-listed LHN Group did just that, fulfilling its obligations under Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules.

On April 20, it announced that it expected a significantly higher net profit before tax for 1HFY2021 of no less than S$17 million, compared to S$3.8 million for the six months ended March 31, 2020.