Lendlease Group seeking to list new Reit on SGX

Sydney-headquartered Lendlease Group has lodged a prospectus to list a new Reit (real estate investment trust) - Lendlease Global Commercial Reit - on the Singapore Exchange's (SGX) main board.

About 387.5 million units at $0.88 each will be offered under the initial public offering (IPO) and a placement tranche.

The Reit's manager, Lendlease Global Commercial Trust Management, aims to raise gross proceeds of about $1.03 billion, which will pay for the costs of the IPO, the acquisition of the properties and working capital.

The Reit will initially consist of leasehold retail mall 313@Somerset in Singapore and freehold office property Sky Complex, which comprises three buildings, in Milan, Italy. The Reit's portfolio has an appraised value of about $1.41 billion.

Based on the Reit's unaudited pro forma balance sheet, net asset value per unit as of the proposed listing date will be $0.8134. Net property income is projected to be $47.9 million for next year and $65.8 million for 2021.

Projected distributable income is forecast at $44.9 million for next year and $62.7 million for 2021. Distribution per unit is forecast to be 3.82 cents, with distribution yield at 5.8 per cent for next year.

The public offer opens on Sept 25 at 9pm and closes on Sept 30 at 12pm, with the Reit expected to list on Oct 2. The minimum initial subscription for applications is 1,000 units. Placement tranche units are offered through an international placement including Singapore and excluding the United States.

DBS Bank and Citigroup Global Markets Singapore are the joint global coordinators, book runners and underwriters.

There will be a concurrent cornerstone offering with a planned IPO made by cornerstone investors AEW Asia, Asdew Acquisitions, BlackRock, DBS Bank, DBS Vickers Securities (Singapore), Fullerton Fund Management, Lion Global Investors, Moon Capital Management, Nikko Asset Management Asia, Principal Asset Management (S) (formerly CIMB-Principal Asset Management), Soon Lee Land, The Segantii Asia-Pacific Equity Multi-Strategy Fund and TMB Asset Management.

They will subscribe for about 453.8 million units at the offer price, for a total of about $399.3 million.

Separately, Lendlease SREIT, in its capacity as trustee of LLT Sub-Trust, an indirectly wholly owned sub-trust of Lendlease Trust, will subscribe for 318.1 million units at the offer price for a total of about $280 million. This will be equal to 27.2 per cent of the total number of units in issue as of the proposed listing date of Oct 2.

Lendlease Group is an international property and infrastructure group, with operations in Australia, Asia, Europe and the Americas.

It has a portfolio of 21 urbanisation projects across 10 cities including Singapore, Sydney, Melbourne, Kuala Lumpur and Milan. In July, the group secured a project to develop three mixed-use communities in the San Francisco Bay Area in conjunction with Google.

A report in March had tipped Lendlease Group to list its Reit on the SGX to raise US$500 million (S$687 million).

The last two property-based SGX IPOs were Eagle Hospitality Trust and ARA US Hospitality Trust, which made their debuts on May 24 and May 9, respectively.