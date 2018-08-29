Lee Chee Koon to be new CapitaLand chief

CapitaLand's chief investment officer will step up to become the giant developer's boss, following the shock resignation of president and group chief executive Lim Ming Yan in June, it was announced yesterday.

Mr Lee Chee Koon will take over both roles on Sept 15, much earlier than initially planned.

CapitaLand had said on June 1 that Mr Lim's last day of service would be Dec 31. It told the Singapore Exchange yesterday that he would retire on Sept 15 instead, but remain as non-independent director until Dec 31.

A spokesman said the earlier timeline was to give the company time to search for a successor.

Mr Lee, 43, joined CapitaLand in February 2007 as vice-president for office of the president.

He then served in The Ascott, CapitaLand's serviced residence business, from July 2009 to December last year, including a stint from June 2013 as chief executive.

He became group chief investment officer in January this year.

CapitaLand said in a statement that Mr Lee had "successfully led Ascott's recovery in profits, significantly grew its revenues and oversaw its unprecedented expansion".

Mr Lee said: "I am deeply honoured to have this opportunity to lead CapitaLand in its next phase of growth.

"Ming Yan has built a strong foundation for expansion. I will build upon it to bring CapitaLand forward and to achieve greater returns to shareholders."

Mr Lim, 55, joined CapitaLand in 1996 and became president and group chief executive officer at the start of 2013, taking over from founding chief executive officer Liew Mun Leong.

He said in the statement: "I am committed to working closely with the board and Chee Koon to achieve a smooth transition.

"Chee Koon has proven himself to be a highly driven and capable leader with strong core values. I am delighted to be handing over the reins to an executive of his calibre."

CapitaLand also announced two other appointments which will take effect on Sept 15 as well.

Mr Jason Leow Juan Thong, who has been group chief executive operating officer since Jan 1, will become president for Asia (not including China) and retail.

He will oversee the group's presence in Asia (excluding China), including Singapore and Vietnam, as well as to expand its retail business.

Mr Lucas Loh Jen Yuh, CEO of CapitaLand China since September 2014, will become president for China and investment management. He will oversee the growth of China as a core geographical market as well as the expansion of its investment management business.

CapitaLand chairman Ng Kee Choe said: "After a very thorough and systematic review process, the board is pleased to put in place leaders with the best fit and capability to chart CapitaLand's next phase of growth.

"Chee Koon, Jason and Lucas are key members of the management team and have been instrumental in developing and executing the Group's growth strategy.

"Led by Chee Koon, the team's combined competencies and experiences will benefit CapitaLand greatly."