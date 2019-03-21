Lazada ramps up efforts to boost seller and brand growth

SINGAPORE - E-commerce firm Lazada on Thursday (March 21) announced a series of products and services aimed at accelerating the growth of its brands and sellers. The offerings are meant to resolve pain points that merchants face in marketing, branding and sales.

New solutions and an improved business dashboard will be launched to help direct more traffic to sellers' storefronts and generate near real-time information. This will help merchants make faster and better decisions to sell more efficiently, said Lazada in a press statement.

LazMall brands and sellers will also be able to take part in a series of campaigns curated by Lazada in order to boost their brand image and engage customers. LazMall is a dedicated space for shoppers to get direct access to trusted brands and products with high quality and reliability.

New tech tools such as in-app live streaming, news feed and in-app games will be rolled out. Sellers will also be able to customise their storefronts.

"No seller is too small to aspire, and no brand is too big to be a super e-business," said Pierre Poignant, chief executive officer of Lazada. "That is why we are thrilled to roll our super-solutions to help our brands and sellers become more nimble in digitising their businesses and better reach customers."

The initiatives were announced in conjunction with the firm's seventh anniversary celebration. Lazada also formalised partnerships with 12 global lifestyle, tech and fashion companies. The collaboration will allow brands to tap Lazada's tech and logistics infrastructure and e-commerce expertise to strengthen their online presence.

The firm inked memoranda of understanding with Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme and electronics e-commerce platform Coocaa, while one with Huawei was signed earlier this month.