Law firm Withers KhattarWong hires funds team headed by Daniel Yong

SINGAPORE - WIthers KhattarWong LLP, the Singapore office of international law firm Withers, has hired private funds and cross-border investment specialist Daniel Yong as a partner, alongside a team of two associates.

Mr Yong was most recently at law firm Morgan Lewis, and previously practiced at Norton Rose and Jones Day.

Among other things, he advises private equity funds and corporate clients on areas including regulatory and licensing issues affecting fund managers, as well as cross-border M&A (mergers and acquisitions), and private equity investment transactions in the Asia-Pacific region, including India and China.

Over the past 12 months, Withers has substantially grown its Asia funds practice with the hiring of several senior funds specialists, and Mr Yong's hire in Singapore comes after Withers' Tokyo and Hong Kong offices employed a team of investment funds and real estate investment partners last October.

"The growth of the firm's funds capabilities in Asia reflects the evolving asset and wealth management landscape in Singapore, as well as the rising trend of private capital participation in significant investment transactions through fund structures," Withers said.

The firm added that the Singapore government's efforts to encourage more funds to stay within the city-state comes on the back of private wealth becoming an increasingly popular source of capital and financing.

Jeremy Wakeham, CEO of Withers' global business division, said: "Daniel brings skills that really help to fill out our corporate offering in Singapore and Asia. Working alongside our M&A, capital markets, finance, private client and corporate tax specialists, Daniel will help us guide clients, such as family-owned businesses and investment funds, on funds structuring, taxation, funds formation and downstream investment activity."

Mr Yong added: "Globally, we are witnessing successful individuals and private capital play an increasingly important role in the investment space, and Withers is well-positioned to tap on its footprint across Asia and beyond to capitalise on these opportunities."