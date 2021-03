SINGAPORE - A lack of funds at Novu Aesthetics, a chain of clinics run under a subsidiary of the troubled Novena Global Healthcare (NGH) co-founded by Singaporean cousins Nelson and Terence Loh, has led to doctors being taken off the roster, some staff left unpaid, and patients unable to book treatments.

Two of its six clinics, at Raffles City and Northpoint mall, have also permanently shuttered, The Straits Times has confirmed.