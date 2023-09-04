L’Occitane’s owner decides against deal to take company private

L’Occitane had earlier updated the market of a potential buyout offer from chairman Reinold Geiger’s investment holding company. PHOTO: AFP
BENGALURU - Hong Kong-listed skincare specialist L’Occitane International said on Monday its controlling shareholder had decided against a potential deal to take the company private.

L’Occitane had updated the market last month about a potential buyout offer from chairman Reinold Geiger’s investment holding company, L’Occitane Groupe, at no less than HK$26 per share.

L’Occitane Groupe owned 72.5 per cent of the skincare firm at the end of May.

Shares in the Luxembourg- and Geneva-headquartered company were placed on a trading halt on Monday, pending an announcement.

Last month, Bloomberg News had reported that Mr Geiger was discussing a possible offer of about HK$35 for each L’Occitane share he does not already own.

The company later clarified that if a deal were to go through, the potential offer price would be no less than HK$26 per share.

Sources had earlier told Reuters that Mr Geiger has also been speaking to advisers about the possibility of relisting the skincare products group on a European exchange as soon as next year. REUTERS

