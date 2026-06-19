KPMG Australia scandal heats up with reckoning in parliament

KPMG is alleged to have misused confidential information from property developer Lendlease Group to win contracts with other corporate clients.

SYDNEY – KPMG Australia is set for a public reckoning as lawmakers demand information and changes in an industry beset by a series of scandals around the misuse of confidential client information.

More than 30 people, including current and former senior KPMG personnel as well as its customers, lawyers and board members, will testify in parliament in Canberra on June 19 for an ethics and professional accountability hearing.

KPMG is alleged to have misused confidential information from property developer Lendlease Group to win contracts with other corporate clients including Westpac Banking and real estate manager Dexus, according to details outlined under parliamentary privilege in March. KPMG has admitted its treatment of a whistleblower and an investigation into the allegations fell short of the firm’s standards and lacked rigour.

The scrutiny comes in the wake of another fiasco in the sector, after PwC’s Australia division was banned from bidding for new government work and its embattled public consulting business was jettisoned in 2023 for a dollar.

“The PwC scandal and now the KPMG scandal really raise questions about the systemic regulation of these very large partnerships,” said Barbara Pocock, a senator for the Australian Greens party. “Their leadership and their culture have been exposed as open to unethical practices and really poor treatment of whistleblowers,” Pocock said.

Among those giving testimony on June 19 will be former KPMG chief executive officer Andrew Yates as well as ex-national managing partner of audit and assurance, Julian McPherson.

Pocock is pushing for the government to require the separation of audit and consulting businesses. She also wants to wind back the ability for audit firms with up to 1,000 partners to operate under a partnership model, which allows them to avoid meeting the requirements of the Corporations Act.

Such a move would bring them in line with other large businesses in terms of tax, accountability and whistleblower protections, she said. Pocock has also called for all 297 KPMG government contracts worth A$653 million (S$591 million) to be frozen pending an investigation into the company. Her party this week referred the firm to the National Anti-Corruption Commission for suspected corruption breaches.

On June 15, KPMG Australia agreed not to bid for new federal government contracts for three months, during which time the government’s finance department will conduct a review of the firm. The firm said in a statement then that it acknowledges individuals have made mistakes, but “those failings do not reflect the overwhelming majority of our partners and people.”

The persistent run of scandals across audit and consulting firms in Australia has also prompted further questions about why governments have shown little appetite to tighten laws and regulators under which these firms operate.

“After the PwC tax leaks scandal, there was a lot of political and policy focus,” said Brendan Lyon, a former KPMG Australia partner who is now a professor of practice at the University of Wollongong. “That moved on quickly and the result was that no changes in law or regulation occurred,” he said.

The allegations against KPMG have triggered a formal investigation by the country’s corporate watchdog. Some clients in Australia have also voiced concern over the misconduct allegations, including the Reserve Bank of Australia which has indicated it will not renew KPMG as the operator of a whistleblower hotline service.

“The situation with KPMG is not exactly a unique situation for Australia, nor for the firm itself,” said Tom Rodenhauser, managing partner of K2 Consulting Research. “Clients usually give consultants a pass when rogue partners are outed for unethical behavior. But if clients find their consultants in repeated scandals, they’ll start looking elsewhere.” BLOOMBERG